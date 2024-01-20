Trapped Miners Feared Dead In Kwekwe Mine Collapse

Since Sunday to date, chances are very slim but you never know. Our aim also is to ascertain the number of people who were underground when the disaster struck.

The incident follows closely after the recent successful rescue of 15 miners who were trapped in Redwing Mine in Penhalonga near Mutare for four days, fortunately escaping unharmed.

In response to the incident, Minister of Mines and Mineral Development, Soda Zhemu, has issued a directive to suspend all artisanal mining activities due to the heavy rains Zimbabwe is currently experiencing. During the rainy season, the ground becomes unstable and unsuitable for mining operations, increasing the risk of mine collapses. Unfortunately, artisanal miners often disregard these warnings and continue their mining activities, either at disused mines or without authorisation from mine owners.

