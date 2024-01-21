Financial Intelligence Unit Plots Crackdown On Errant Businesses

Oliver Chiperesa, director general of FIU, told Business Times that businesses engaging in speculative behaviour will have their bank accounts frozen. He said:

Unfortunately, we now need to intervene again to arrest the indiscipline and speculative behaviour.

We now have to intensify our surveillance and enforcement activities which we had scaled back since December.

All businesses found on the wrong side of the law will have their accounts frozen and will be penalised in terms of the law.

Apart from errant retailers, we will be particularly targeting some manufacturers and wholesalers who are being reported to us by the public.

Manufacturers and wholesalers sitting on top of the supply and pricing value chain are often guilty of triggering and fueling forward exchange rate setting, forcing retailers to do the same.

We are aware of businesses and individuals who are always ready to take advantage of any slight movement in the rates to engage in forward exchange rate setting which is why you see some going as high as ZWL$13 000 and ZWL$15000.