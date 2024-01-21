Magistrate Orders Mental Examination On Kombi Driver Who "Abducted" 25 ECD Learners

He is now set to be examined by two State doctors before he returns to court.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, Honde was contracted by various parents, since 2016, to ferry learners to and from David Livingstone Primary School to their homes in greater Harare.

He lives at Seventh Day Adventist church in Kuwadzana, Harare.

After picking up the 25 learners (14 girls and 11 boys) at the school, Honde drove towards Macheke instead of driving the learners to their respective homes in Kuwadzana and surrounding areas.

The vehicle was spotted by other motorists who reported to the police after seeing the minors crying in a stationary Nissan Caravan on the busy highway.

The vehicle had stopped after running out of fuel.

Honde was then arrested for kidnapping and taken to Macheke Police Station.

The children were reunited with their parents after they were referred to Marondera Provincial Hospital for medical examination.

Honde is set to return to court on 02 February 2024.

