Mob Forces Thief To Eat Raw, Unplucked Chicken

The young man was reportedly seen trying to run away from the house while holding the stolen broiler chicken in his hands.

He was chased by members of the community who meted instant justice on him before they forced him to eat the live chicken while some people recorded the disturbing incident. An onlooker was quoted as saying:

With blood dripping from the corner of his lips, he would occasionally cough out a feather or two as he screwed up his face like someone swallowing the bitterest gall. The beatings, somehow, were worse for him as he ate the unpalatable meal to stop them. I think he will never eat chicken or white meat again, for as long as he lives.

A woman who preferred anonymity told B-Metro that the punishment will be a deterrent to other would-be thieves. She said:

This is not just about the stolen chicken; it’s about sending a message. We want to deter others from engaging in such acts. If we let him off lightly, others may be encouraged to follow suit.

After thoroughly beating him up and humiliating him, the mob eventually released the thief to go wherever he had come from and reflect on the error of his ways.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has previously spoken against mob justice, as it goes against the principles of maintaining law and order in society.

Mob justice refers to instances where a group of individuals takes the law into their own hands and seeks to administer punishment or justice outside the legal system.

