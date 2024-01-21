SRC Accuses ZIFA Of Stalling Progress On Football Roadmap

6 minutes ago Sun, 21 Jan 2024 12:18:53 GMT

The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has accused the ZIFA Normalisation Committee of stalling progress in efforts to find a lasting solution to challenges facing local football which resulted in Zimbabwe being banned from taking part in international football for several months by FIFA.

Speaking to The Sunday Mail, SRC director-general Eltah Nengomasha revealed that ZIFA NC is yet to finalise the memorandum of understanding (MoU) that will pave the way for a roadmap to development. Said Nengomasha: