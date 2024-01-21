SRC Accuses ZIFA Of Stalling Progress On Football Roadmap
The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has accused the ZIFA Normalisation Committee of stalling progress in efforts to find a lasting solution to challenges facing local football which resulted in Zimbabwe being banned from taking part in international football for several months by FIFA.
Speaking to The Sunday Mail, SRC director-general Eltah Nengomasha revealed that ZIFA NC is yet to finalise the memorandum of understanding (MoU) that will pave the way for a roadmap to development. Said Nengomasha:
The MoU draft was done last year and it has been about five months now but the Normalisation Committee have never bothered to respond on the matter. Specific follow-ups have been made since then but to no avail.Feedback
There seems to be palpable tension between the SRC and ZIFA NC and this may attract the attention of FIFA.
Last month, SRC chairperson Gerald Mlotshwa criticised ZIFA NC for “boycotting” the commissioning of Walter Magaya’s The Heart Stadium in Waterfalls by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
However, ZIFA NC chairman, Lincoln Mutasa, claimed they had only been notified of the commissioning two days before the event.
