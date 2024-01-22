Gang Of Six Bogus Detectives Busted

They were remanded in custody to 23 January when they will file their bail bid.

Allegations are that on 18 January, the gang assembled and boarded a BMW and approached their target, Tafadzwa Lovemore Mudzekenyedze of Kuwadzana, Harare.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

They introduced themselves to him as detectives from CID Drugs and officers from the President’s Office.

The court heard that Zvoma produced a ZRP identity card bearing the name Constable Masaraure while Chaire produced a forged President’s Office identity card bearing Tendai Marakasa’s details.

The gang accused Mudzekenyedze of being a major supplier of drugs and advised him that he was under arrest.

They manhandled him and shoved him into his car which they drove towards Harare CBD.

The gang allegedly parked near Harare showgrounds and demanded US$1 000 from him for his freedom.

While the gang was holding Mudzekenyedze, genuine officers from CID drugs, received a tip-off about the incident.

They tracked down the gang members and arrested them.

The police recovered the identity cards, a pair of handcuffs, three GPS tracking devices and a pepper spray can from the gang.

The police also recovered two sachets of crystal meth from the gang.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment