Government Invites Applications For Presidential Scholarships

In a statement, Chief Director of Presidential and National Scholarships Wadzanai Kachere said:

The Presidential and National Scholarships Department in the Office of the President invites applicants to register with the Department for Scholarship Nomination for the 2024/2025 Academic Year. The registration process targets able but disadvantaged and academically gifted qualifying students mainly from rural areas of the country's 10 provinces, intending to pursue undergraduate and post-graduate studies at foreign universities in the following disciplines: Engineering, Health Services, Science and Technology, Agriculture Sciences, Management Science, Sports and Social and Human Sciences.

Undergraduate aspirants should have a minimum of 10 points at A Level in subjects that are relevant to the chosen degree programme and must be 25 years of age and below by 31 January 2025. Said Kachere:

Undergraduates for science and technology disciplines should have either A or B in relevant A Level subjects.

For Masters and PhDs, applicants must have at least an Upper Second Degree classification in the relevant field of study.

Masters applicants should be below 35 years of age, and PhD applicants should be below 40 years of age by 31 January 2025.

She said applicants should have a valid passport or have proof of application, write an application letter as well as write a motivational letter.

Kachere also said applicants should also reference two letters from different persons or institutions and certified copies of A Level and O Level results slips or certificates.

She said post-graduate applicants should submit certified copies of transcripts from their universities.

All applicants are also required to produce certified copies of their birth certificates and IDs.

Kachere said they should also produce a CV showing the district of origin as shown by the birth certificate and ID and three functioning phone or cellphone contacts.

She said all registration documents should be submitted by 31 January.

Applicants should submit names to the offices of the Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution within provinces of origin.

More: Pindula News

