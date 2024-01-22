Traditional Healer Kidnapped And Assaulted Over Fake Cleansing

Abba reportedly teamed up with Admos Mpofu, 33, Collen Gumbato, 39, Naison Nyamashuka, 39, Tendai Hamadziripi, 34, Bright Svakaya, 47, and Fungai Ndoora, 44, to kidnap the three.

Assistant Inspector Faith Mapisa said the accused were arrested at the Mabvuku turn-off. She said:

Police arrested seven suspects in connection with the kidnapping of three people including a traditional healer.

Circumstances are that on January 18, at around 1000 hours, the accused persons approached the traditional healer accusing her of giving one of the accused a fake cleansing ceremony.

The accused persons went on to assault and interrogate the healer who confessed that her ex-boyfriend and his friend were behind the deal because they supplied classified information concerning the client’s misfortunes.

The accused persons ordered the healer to invite the second and third complainants to come and collect their share from the US$1500 she had charged.

Upon arrival at the healer’s place, the duo fell into the accused person’s trap and they were kidnapped, bundled into a white Subaru registration (AFY 5516) and taken to a bushy area in Sunway City where they were assaulted all over their bodies using electrical cables, baton sticks and clenched fists.

The complainants then convinced the accused persons to drive them to the Mabvuku turn-off where they intended to meet a relative who would assist them with the required amount leading to their arrest.