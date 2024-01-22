Traditional Healer Kidnapped And Assaulted Over Fake Cleansing
A self-styled traditional healer, and her two friends, were on Thursday kidnapped and assaulted by seven people for allegedly giving a fake cleansing ceremony to one of their assailants.
The traditional healer identified as Gogo Gamuchirai Gwenhamo, 34, of Epworth, her ex-lover Isaac Chihoro, 38, of Sunningdale 2 and her friend Abel Bango, 50, of Riddle Ridge Park, allegedly gave the fake cleansing ceremony to Abba Chidagomo, 39, of Retreat, Waterfalls.
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) acting spokesperson in Harare Province, Assistant Inspector Faith Mapisa, told H-Metro that Isaac and Abel allegedly narrated Abba’s life to Gogo Gamuchirai to fake the cleansing.
Abba reportedly teamed up with Admos Mpofu, 33, Collen Gumbato, 39, Naison Nyamashuka, 39, Tendai Hamadziripi, 34, Bright Svakaya, 47, and Fungai Ndoora, 44, to kidnap the three.
Assistant Inspector Faith Mapisa said the accused were arrested at the Mabvuku turn-off. She said:
Police arrested seven suspects in connection with the kidnapping of three people including a traditional healer.
Circumstances are that on January 18, at around 1000 hours, the accused persons approached the traditional healer accusing her of giving one of the accused a fake cleansing ceremony.
The accused persons went on to assault and interrogate the healer who confessed that her ex-boyfriend and his friend were behind the deal because they supplied classified information concerning the client’s misfortunes.
The accused persons ordered the healer to invite the second and third complainants to come and collect their share from the US$1500 she had charged.
Upon arrival at the healer’s place, the duo fell into the accused person’s trap and they were kidnapped, bundled into a white Subaru registration (AFY 5516) and taken to a bushy area in Sunway City where they were assaulted all over their bodies using electrical cables, baton sticks and clenched fists.
The complainants then convinced the accused persons to drive them to the Mabvuku turn-off where they intended to meet a relative who would assist them with the required amount leading to their arrest.
In Zimbabwe, there are many reported incidences where bogus traditional healers have defrauded members of the public after claiming they have the power to solve their spiritual challenges.
The Zimbabwe National Traditional Healers Association (ZINATHA) represents traditional healers in the country and all practitioners are supposed to register with the organisation.
