ZIMSEC 2023 O' Level Results Out | Full Statement By ZIMSEC Board Chairman

Introduction

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council Board and Management would like to advise the nation of the release of the 2023 November Ordinary Level examination results.

The 2023 November ordinary Level examination results will be available online today, 22 January 2024 from 1500hrs.

Candidates’ results will be accessible to all candidates and authorised personnel online through the ZIMSEC portal accessed through the ZIMSEC Website www.zimsec.co.zw.

Candidates are advised to click on their respective region where they will be redirected to the portal on which they can access their results. Please take note that this portal will be open for 5 days only.

Heads of Examination Centres will be able to collect the results for their respective schools/centres from our Regional Offices from today, Monday, 22 January 2024.

Entry and Pass rates

A total of 270 129 candidates sat for the November 2023 examinations as compared to 278 760 candidates who sat for the same examinations in 2022.

The candidature decreased by 8 631, translating to a percentage decrease of 3.1.

In 2023, a total of 185 021 wrote 5 or more subjects and 54 420 passed 5 or more subjects with a grade C or better giving an overall percentage pass rate of 29.41.

The November 2023 results show that the percentage pass rate for female candidates was at 30.1 while that of males was at 29.06.

These percentage pass rates increased by 5.03 and 3.9 respectively in favour of the girl child. The statistics show that the 2023 the overall pass rate increased by 4.35% from that of 2022.

The performance of candidates was analysed in the following categories:

School candidates;

Private candidates;

Female candidates;

Male candidates; and

Special Needs candidates.

School Candidates

School candidates who wrote five or more subjects in 2023 were 163 533 and 49 373 obtained Grade C or better in 5 or more subjects, yielding a 30.19 percentage pass rate as compared to that of 2022 where 162 813 wrote 5 or more subjects with 49 501 obtaining a Grade C or better in 5 or more subjects resulting in a percentage pass rate of 30.40. This shows that the 2023 pass rate for school candidates decreased by 0.21%.

Private candidates

Private candidates who wrote 5 or more subjects were 23 095 and 5 047 obtained Grade C or better in 5 or more subjects, which translates to a pass rate of 21.85% as compared to that of 2022 where 20 771 wrote 5 or more subjects with 3 668 obtaining a Grade C or better in 5 or more subjects resulting in a pass rate of 17.66%. This shows an increase of 4.19% in the 2023 pass rate for private candidates.

Female candidates

The total number of female candidates who sat for the 2023 Ordinary Level Examinations was 141 698 and of these 96 963 wrote 5 or more subjects with 29 094 passing 5 or more subjects, thus translating to a percentage pass rate of 30.01. The total number of female candidates who sat for the 2022 Ordinary Level Examinations was 146 106 and, of these, 97 565 wrote 5 or more subjects with 24 371 passing 5 or more subjects, thus translating to a percentage pass rate of 24.98. This shows an increase of 5.03% in the 2023 pass rate for female candidates.

Male candidates

The total number of male candidates who sat for 2023 Ordinary level Examinations was 128 431 and of these, 88 088 wrote 5 or more subjects and 25 596 passed 5 or more subjects translating to a percentage pass rate of 29.06. The total number of male candidates who sat for the 2022 Ordinary level examinations was 132 653 and of these, 86 018 wrote 5 or more subjects and 21 645 passed 5 or more subjects translating to a percentage pass rate of 25.16. The pass rate for male candidates in 2023 increased by 3.9%.

Special Needs candidates

A total of 253 special needs candidates sat for a range of subjects from 1 to 13 in 2023. Of these 159 wrote 5 or more subjects and 41 passed 5 or more subjects yielding an overall percentage pass rate of 25.79. A total of 265 special needs candidates sat for a range of subjects from 1 to 12 in 2022. Of these 151 wrote 5 or more subjects and 27 passed 5 or more subjects yielding an overall pass rate of 17.88%. The 2023 pass rate for special needs candidates increased by 7.91%.

Conclusion

We would like to acknowledge and appreciate the:

Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education from District level to its Head Office;

The ZIMSEC Board and staff;

State Security agencies;

Teachers;

Markers; and

All our valued stakeholders who collaborated with ZIMSEC.

The combined effort led us to where we are today. We are releasing the 2023 Ordinary Level Examination results.

Allow me, on behalf of the ZIMSEC Board, to express my profound gratitude to all our stakeholders and clients.

Finally, the ZIMSEC Board and Management take this opportunity to wish all the candidates, the best in their future studies and endeavours.

