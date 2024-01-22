ZIMSEC 2023 O' Level Results Out

7 minutes ago Mon, 22 Jan 2024 11:46:17 GMT

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) has released the November 2023 Ordinary Level results this Monday, 22 January.

ZIMSEC board chairperson Eddie Mwenje said the results will be available on the ZIMSEC portal starting at 3 PM today.

He said a total of 270 121 candidates sat for the exams in November, a 3.1% drop from the previous year’s figures.

Feedback