ZIMSEC 2023 O' Level Results Out
The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) has released the November 2023 Ordinary Level results this Monday, 22 January.
ZIMSEC board chairperson Eddie Mwenje said the results will be available on the ZIMSEC portal starting at 3 PM today.
He said a total of 270 121 candidates sat for the exams in November, a 3.1% drop from the previous year’s figures.
Mwenje also revealed that the overall pass rate for 2023 is 29.41%, up from the 28.96% recorded in 2022.
Parents and guardians can check their child’s ZIMSEC O-Level results online. You can do this through ZIMSEC’s online portal and here are the steps you need to follow:
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
- Visit ZIMSEC’s website with the link here.
- If you are not already registered click where it says “register new user”.
- You’ll then land on a page where you can fill out the relevant details. (If you are already registered then you can enter your details)
- Once registered return to the home page and enter your username and password.
- You should be able to see the student’s ZIMSEC O-Level results online.
More: Pindula News