Crime Wave Grips Bulawayo Suburb, Police Pledge To Establish Neighbourhood Watch Patrol Unit

11 minutes ago Tue, 23 Jan 2024 07:43:45 GMT

Lochview suburb in Bulawayo is currently experiencing a high rate of thefts and break-ins, a report by CITE claims.

The Macdonald Bricks Police Post has repeatedly received numerous reports of stolen cars, cellphones, laptops, furniture, and even livestock.

A Lochview resident Sthabilisile Chifamba who spoke to CITE’s Ndumiso Tshuma, said she is now afraid of drying her laundry out in the sun after her clothes were stolen on Wednesday last week at midday.

