Crime Wave Grips Bulawayo Suburb, Police Pledge To Establish Neighbourhood Watch Patrol Unit
Lochview suburb in Bulawayo is currently experiencing a high rate of thefts and break-ins, a report by CITE claims.
The Macdonald Bricks Police Post has repeatedly received numerous reports of stolen cars, cellphones, laptops, furniture, and even livestock.
A Lochview resident Sthabilisile Chifamba who spoke to CITE’s Ndumiso Tshuma, said she is now afraid of drying her laundry out in the sun after her clothes were stolen on Wednesday last week at midday.
Residents have filed numerous complaints and reports, but they feel the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s (ZRP) response is slow and lacks urgency.
Another resident Sammuel Soko, said he caught a member of the neighbourhood watch in his house at night, trying to steal a car battery.
A single mother Jessica Ncube said that “four armed men stormed my house, ordered my family of four to lie down, and stole four cell phones, the living room TV, a laptop, and $300 cash from my purse.”
When contacted by CITE, Hillside police station Officer In Charge Chief Inspector Precious Simango acknowledged the “ongoing battle against crime” in the suburb.
Simango announced plans to establish a neighbourhood watch patrol unit in the suburb within the next three months.
More: Pindula News