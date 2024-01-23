Govt Warns Schools Withholding ZIMSEC O' Level Results
The Government has warned schools that withholding results from candidates with school fees arrears will not go unpunished.
Some schools withhold ZIMSEC results from candidates with school fees arrears to force parents and guardians to pay up because in most cases, once candidates get the results, the parents will simply not clear the arrears.
However, the Permanent Secretary for Primary and Secondary Education Moses Mhike reminded schools that it is illegal to withhold results. He said (via The Herald):
The policy from the ministry is very clear and we have always been saying that when it comes to examinations, the contract is between ZIMSEC and the candidate and there is no way the school comes in, in terms of withholding the results.
As a ministry, we will not tire and we will continue to outline the policy. I am also happy to say that we have been getting a lot of feedback from people who have been telling us names of the schools and we have gone in there to carry out our investigations and we have taken appropriate action.
Even during the tours that we have been doing with the minister, we emphasised that action will be taken against non-compliant schools. We will not fold our hands and we will not tire.
I would urge you to continue to supply us with the information and we will take appropriate action guided by our Statutory Instrument as guided by the Public Service Commission.
The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) released the November 2023 Ordinary Level results on Monday.
The results for all candidates are available online through the ZIMSEC portal accessed through their website: www.zimsec.co.zw.
They will be accessible on the ZIMSEC portal for only five days from 3 PM on Monday, 22 January.
Heads of examination centres were advised to collect the results for their respective schools or centres from ZIMSEC’s regional offices beginning yesterday.
ZIMSEC board chairperson Eddie Mwenje said that the percentage pass rate for female candidates was at 30.1 while that of males was at 29.06.
