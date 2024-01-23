Govt Warns Schools Withholding ZIMSEC O' Level Results

The policy from the ministry is very clear and we have always been saying that when it comes to examinations, the contract is between ZIMSEC and the candidate and there is no way the school comes in, in terms of withholding the results.

As a ministry, we will not tire and we will continue to outline the policy. I am also happy to say that we have been getting a lot of feedback from people who have been telling us names of the schools and we have gone in there to carry out our investigations and we have taken appropriate action.

Even during the tours that we have been doing with the minister, we emphasised that action will be taken against non-compliant schools. We will not fold our hands and we will not tire.

I would urge you to continue to supply us with the information and we will take appropriate action guided by our Statutory Instrument as guided by the Public Service Commission.