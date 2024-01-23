Liberia's New President, Joseph Boakai (79), Fails To End Inauguration Speech

Some reports suggested that Boakai suffered from heat exhaustion as the temperature reached more than 30C.

Video footage showed a man fanning papers near Boakai’s face before he was taken away.

The incident occurred after Boakai had already been sworn in as Liberia’s oldest-ever president.

The earlier ceremony was held at the Capitol Building, the seat of parliament in the capital, Monrovia.

After Boakai was taken away, new Vice-President Jeremiah Koung spoke to guests and escorted them to the presidential dinner.

Boakai narrowly defeated the outgoing president, former football star George Weah, in a run-off election in November.

During the election campaign, concern about Boakai’s health was a major issue.

However, he told the BBC that he was in good health and “age should be a blessing to this country”.

Boakai was vice-president in Nobel Peace Prize-winner Ellen Johnson Sirleaf’s government until 2018 and contested the presidency under the banner of the United Party (UP).

He defeated Weah by just over 20,000 votes in a run-off election in November.

