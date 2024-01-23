Newly Deployed Teacher Raped Inside Blair Toilet On Schools’ Opening Day
A newly-deployed teacher at a school in Zhombe, Kwekwe District, was raped by an unknown man in a blair toilet at the teachers’ cottage just after sunrise.
Kwekwe District Schools Inspector (DSI) Herbert Maziriri confirmed the incident which occurred on school’s opening day. He told Chronicle:
I can confirm that we received a report to the effect that a female teacher who had just been deployed was sexually assaulted by an unknown man. The matter is now in the hands of the police as we speak.Feedback
Police in the Midlands Province could not readily comment saying they were yet to receive the report.
A councillor in the area told the publication that the incident occurred around 6AM when the teacher was going to the toilet. Said the councillor:
According to information we have, she had woken up to go the toilet when the man pounced on her and raped her in the toilet.
The incident has left the community gutted and we are working as a community to try and identify the perpetrator because we cannot let such a thing happen in our midst.
A few years ago, the Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) said that at least 22 women were being raped daily in Zimbabwe with an average of one rape taking place per 75 minutes translating to an average of 646 women being violated each month.
In Zimbabwe, all Adult Rape Clinics (ARCs), government hospitals/clinics and private hospitals are equipped to treat victims of rape and sexual assault.
Rape victims are encouraged to visit an Adult Rape Clinic rather than a general hospital or clinic when possible.
