Newly Deployed Teacher Raped Inside Blair Toilet On Schools’ Opening Day

Police in the Midlands Province could not readily comment saying they were yet to receive the report.

A councillor in the area told the publication that the incident occurred around 6AM when the teacher was going to the toilet. Said the councillor:

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

According to information we have, she had woken up to go the toilet when the man pounced on her and raped her in the toilet. The incident has left the community gutted and we are working as a community to try and identify the perpetrator because we cannot let such a thing happen in our midst.

A few years ago, the Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) said that at least 22 women were being raped daily in Zimbabwe with an average of one rape taking place per 75 minutes translating to an average of 646 women being violated each month.

In Zimbabwe, all Adult Rape Clinics (ARCs), government hospitals/clinics and private hospitals are equipped to treat victims of rape and sexual assault.

Rape victims are encouraged to visit an Adult Rape Clinic rather than a general hospital or clinic when possible.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment