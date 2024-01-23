Schools, Parents Urge Govt To Expedite Release Of BEAM Funds

BEAM seeks to ensure that no child is left behind in education, it ensures that every child has access to education despite background. However, over the years, perhaps because of our economic challenges as a nation, those responsible for making payments have been very slow and this creates a big challenge, making it very difficult for schools to be run effectively, hence results are also affected. As NASH we are hamstrung because schools are failing to equip classrooms with necessary learning resources, failing to participate in sporting activities and in the process denying the children an opportunity to showcase their skills, some of which may be their source of income. Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v We hope that our new minister will dialogue with his colleague for a solution to this payment delay.

Speaking during a parents’ meeting on Monday, 22 January, Lukhanyiso Primary School headmaster, Aaron Mhango, claimed that his school last received BEAM funds in May 2022.

Zimbabwe Schools Development Association Committee (ZSDAC) general secretary, Everisto Jongwe, said when the payments are finally made, the Government doesn’t even consider the impact of inflationary forces. He said:

The situation is even made worse by the fact that when this money is paid, it does not take into account the length of the arrears vis-a-vis inflationary forces. If for instance, a school has 500 learners under BEAM owing say $500 000, the Government will pay that same amount regardless of when, be it one year or two years later. From an accounting point of view, the Government must pay the amount owed but from an economic position, it is not working hence it has always been our plea for those parents whose children are not under BEAM to pay their school fees on time so that schools can at least have something to run with. We are urging the Government to release the funds on time.

BEAM is a national school assistance programme launched by the Government in 2001 to assist orphans and vulnerable children.

The financing of the programme mainly comes from the Government through the Treasury and also from the donor community.

Over 1.5 million learners were beneficiaries of the BEAM programme as of December 2023.

