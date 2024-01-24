MSD's Zimbabwe Weather Report And Forecast For January 24-26, 2024

7 minutes ago Wed, 24 Jan 2024 16:13:45 GMT

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) of Zimbabwe has forecasted that dry and cool conditions will continue throughout the week. In their recent evening weather report and forecast issued on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, the MSD, in collaboration with the Civil Protection Department, stated that a high-pressure system from the south caused cloudy weather with rain and drizzle in the southeastern parts of the country, specifically in Manicaland, Masvingo, and the southern parts of the Midlands. The highest rainfall was recorded in Chisengu (16mm), Chipinge (14mm), and Mukandi (10mm). The rest of the country experienced partly cloudy and mild conditions.

Today, most of the country experienced cloudy and windy weather due to cool moist air coming from the southeast coast.

The forecast for tomorrow, Thursday, January 25, 2024, predicts that Masvingo, Manicaland, and the southern parts of the Midlands will be cloudy, windy, and cool in the morning, gradually becoming less cloudy as the day progresses, with a chance of light rain and drizzle. Matabeleland North and South, the northern areas of the Midlands, Harare Metropolitan, and Mashonaland East Provinces are expected to start off cool and partly cloudy, becoming mostly sunny and warm in the afternoon. The remaining areas, namely Mashonaland West and Central, are likely to be mostly sunny and warm throughout the day, although mild in the morning and evening.

Feedback