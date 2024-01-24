MSD's Zimbabwe Weather Report And Forecast For January 24-26, 2024
The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) of Zimbabwe has forecasted that dry and cool conditions will continue throughout the week. In their recent evening weather report and forecast issued on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, the MSD, in collaboration with the Civil Protection Department, stated that a high-pressure system from the south caused cloudy weather with rain and drizzle in the southeastern parts of the country, specifically in Manicaland, Masvingo, and the southern parts of the Midlands. The highest rainfall was recorded in Chisengu (16mm), Chipinge (14mm), and Mukandi (10mm). The rest of the country experienced partly cloudy and mild conditions.
Today, most of the country experienced cloudy and windy weather due to cool moist air coming from the southeast coast.
The forecast for tomorrow, Thursday, January 25, 2024, predicts that Masvingo, Manicaland, and the southern parts of the Midlands will be cloudy, windy, and cool in the morning, gradually becoming less cloudy as the day progresses, with a chance of light rain and drizzle. Matabeleland North and South, the northern areas of the Midlands, Harare Metropolitan, and Mashonaland East Provinces are expected to start off cool and partly cloudy, becoming mostly sunny and warm in the afternoon. The remaining areas, namely Mashonaland West and Central, are likely to be mostly sunny and warm throughout the day, although mild in the morning and evening.
The MSD advises people to take certain precautions based on the weather conditions. Temperature fluctuations, especially in the southern parts of the country, may impact the health of individuals, particularly the young, elderly, and those who are currently ill. Lightning, even when the sky appears clear (known as lightning from the blue), may occur, especially in mountainous regions such as the Eastern Highlands, where thunderstorm clouds can be hidden on the other side of the mountain.
To stay prepared, it is important to ensure that the elderly are dressed appropriately for the expected weather conditions, as temperatures will fluctuate, especially in the southern provinces. Conservation methods for soil moisture are recommended, and farming activities like the application of fertilizers and pesticides should be done in consultation with local Agritex Officers, considering the reduced rainfall period. It is also advised to seek shelter indoors when thunder is heard and to protect property, including livestock, from lightning using lightning conductors whenever possible.
