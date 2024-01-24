Zimbabwe's New Spectacle Tax A Strain On Finances And Public Health - Chin'ono

7 minutes ago Wed, 24 Jan 2024 04:55:18 GMT

The Zimbabwean government has introduced a 15% tax on all spectacle frames and lenses to increase revenue. This decision has not been well received by the people of Zimbabwe who believe it will further burden their already strained finances. Many individuals rely on spectacles for their daily activities, and the increased prices resulting from the tax will make it even more challenging for them to afford this essential item. The elderly, in particular, are expected to be heavily affected by this new tax.

The outcry on social media reflects the frustration of Zimbabweans who are already grappling with a deteriorating economic situation and facing numerous other exorbitant taxes. They believe that such policies make it harder for them to access necessary goods and services and hinder their overall well-being. Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono commented on the move: