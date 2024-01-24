Zimbabwe's New Spectacle Tax A Strain On Finances And Public Health - Chin'ono
The Zimbabwean government has introduced a 15% tax on all spectacle frames and lenses to increase revenue. This decision has not been well received by the people of Zimbabwe who believe it will further burden their already strained finances. Many individuals rely on spectacles for their daily activities, and the increased prices resulting from the tax will make it even more challenging for them to afford this essential item. The elderly, in particular, are expected to be heavily affected by this new tax.
The outcry on social media reflects the frustration of Zimbabweans who are already grappling with a deteriorating economic situation and facing numerous other exorbitant taxes. They believe that such policies make it harder for them to access necessary goods and services and hinder their overall well-being. Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono commented on the move:
Out of desperation caused by misplaced political and economic policies, and grand corruption, the Zimbabwean Government has added a 15% tax on all spectacle frames and lenses. This will push up the price of spectacles by not only 15%; The Zimbabwean Government is also charging another extra 5% customs duty tax which makes the frames and lenses 20% more expensive from today. Call it the Eye Tax, what a shame! It is unfortunate that the regime has added another financial burden on Zimbabweans who wear spectacles. Such policies will negatively impact accessibility to essential goods for people with eye problems. Spectacles are not a luxury but a necessary instrument for many Zimbabweans.Feedback
Chin’ono added that in “countries with normal governments”, spectacles are not levied taxes because they are an essential medical instrument. He said access to essential medical instruments is crucial for the well-being of citizens, and policies impacting affordability should be carefully reconsidered for their broader impact on public health. He added:
Already old people who wear spectacles were struggling because their pensions and savings were looted twice by the same political mafia called ZANUPF! The tragedy is that these taxes are taken to big luxury cars and flying in private jets when old people in rural areas are struggling to see because they can’t afford spectacles!
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
The Minister of Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion, Prof Mthuli Ncube, introduced new taxes in the 2024 budget. These taxes include higher fees for passports, tolls, and vehicle imports. There is also a tax on sugar and wealth. Many companies have increased their prices due to these taxes.
More Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals