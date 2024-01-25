Chamisa: I No Longer Have Anything To Do With CCC
Opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa, has announced his departure from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party. In a statement seen by Pindula News, the former ICT Minister cited a number of issues including the persecution of the party by the ruling ZANU PF and its surrogates. He said:
This is to officially, and under my hand, inform you fellow citizens of Zimbabwe and the world, that, with immediate effect, I no longer have anything to do with CCC.
As a patriot, I remain active in public service. I also remain a loyal citizen listener, freedom advocate, a citizens’ champion and leader.Feedback
My focus remains fully on Zimbabwe, asserting your victory, honoring the citizens mandate and God’s calling to provide leadership.
There are fresh things we need to do. Let’s all work together for total freedom, true change and wholistic transformation for our beloved country. Giving up or giving in is not an option. Nothing comes without tenacity and resilience.
Fellow citizens, you will be kept posted on the next step.
Thank you all, fellow citizens for the support and continued prayers as we get ready to lead and play a nation-building role in a New Great Zimbabwe. Let us embrace the opportunities
