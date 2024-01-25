President Emmerson Mnangagwa Has Made New Appointments In The Zimbabwean Government

2. Dr. Milicent S. Mombeshora

2.1 Dr Millicent Sibongile Mombeshora holds undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in Economics, Finance, Strategic Management, Marketing and Business Management from the United Kingdom, South Africa and the USA. Dr Mombeshora has also served at all levels in both the private and public sectors in Zimbabwe including in information, banking and bank supervision, agriculture and in public administration and management.

2.2 Dr Mombeshora has chaired Boards and served as a board member in various State-owned Enterprises and Parastatals, and on both the Zimbabwe Media Commission and the Prisons and Correctional Service Commission, and the Prisons and Correctional Service Commission.

2.3 Dr. Mombeshora’s knowledge and broad and diverse experience at all levels in both the private and public sectors in Zimbabwe will be of great benefit in spearheading sustainable economic development.

3. The appointment of Dr. Millicent S. Mombeshora as Commissioner is with effect from the 1st of February 2024.

Health Service Commission Sworn in:

In addition to the deputy minister appointments, President Mnangagwa also swore in several Commissioners for the Health Service Commission. Vincent Hungwe has been appointed as the Chairperson, along with Abigail Rugare Kangwende, Gerald Gwinji, Edward Makondo, Anglebert Mbengwa, Josephine Mwakutuya, and Mercy Sibongile Gwaunza.

