President Emmerson Mnangagwa Has Made New Appointments In The Zimbabwean Government
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has made new appointments in the Zimbabwean government. Sleiman Timios Kwidini has been appointed as the Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care, while Rajeshkumari Modi has been appointed as the Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce. These appointments were announced on January 24, 2024, and are effective immediately.
Mombeshora Appointed Commissioner of the Public Service Commission
Furthermore, President Mnangagwa appointed Ambassador Dr. Millicent Sibongile Mombeshora as a Commissioner of the Public Service Commission. Dr. Mombeshora holds degrees in Economics, Finance, Strategic Management, Marketing, and Business Management. She has extensive experience in both the private and public sectors in Zimbabwe, including roles in information, banking, agriculture, and public administration. Dr. Mombeshora has previously chaired boards and served as a board member in various state-owned enterprises and parastatals. In a statement seen by Pindula News, the Chief Secretary to the President, Dr Martin Rushwaya said:
APPOINTMENT OF AMBASSADOR DR MILLICENT SIBONGILE MOMBESHORA AS A COMMISSIONER OF THE PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION
1. His Excellency the President has, in terms of Section 202(1) (b) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe as read with Section 320 of the same Constitution, approved the appointment of Dr Millicent Sibongile Mombeshora as a Commissioner of the Public Service Commission.Feedback
2. Dr. Milicent S. Mombeshora
2.1 Dr Millicent Sibongile Mombeshora holds undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in Economics, Finance, Strategic Management, Marketing and Business Management from the United Kingdom, South Africa and the USA. Dr Mombeshora has also served at all levels in both the private and public sectors in Zimbabwe including in information, banking and bank supervision, agriculture and in public administration and management.
2.2 Dr Mombeshora has chaired Boards and served as a board member in various State-owned Enterprises and Parastatals, and on both the Zimbabwe Media Commission and the Prisons and Correctional Service Commission, and the Prisons and Correctional Service Commission.
2.3 Dr. Mombeshora’s knowledge and broad and diverse experience at all levels in both the private and public sectors in Zimbabwe will be of great benefit in spearheading sustainable economic development.
3. The appointment of Dr. Millicent S. Mombeshora as Commissioner is with effect from the 1st of February 2024.
Health Service Commission Sworn in:
In addition to the deputy minister appointments, President Mnangagwa also swore in several Commissioners for the Health Service Commission. Vincent Hungwe has been appointed as the Chairperson, along with Abigail Rugare Kangwende, Gerald Gwinji, Edward Makondo, Anglebert Mbengwa, Josephine Mwakutuya, and Mercy Sibongile Gwaunza.
