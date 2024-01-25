Redcliff Mayor Clayton Masiyatsva Collapses And Dies
The Mayor of Redcliff, Councillor Clayton Masiyatsva, who belonged to the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), collapsed at his home and was taken to a clinic where he died upon arrival. He served as a councillor for Ward 3 in the town. The Acting Town Clerk, Mr Nyararai Gomba, confirmed the sudden death of Mayor Masiyatsva, who had been unwell since the end of 2023. Gomba is quoted by Nehanda Radio as saying:
I confirm that Cllr Masiyatsva passed on this afternoon upon admission at Topomas Clinic in Kwekwe.
He has not been well since the end of last year and we thought he would recover but unfortunately, it has come to this.Feedback
The municipality of Redcliff released a statement notifying residents and stakeholders about the mayor’s untimely demise. Read the statement:
The municipality of Redcliff would like to notify its residents and stakeholders of the untimely passing away if His Worship the Mayor of Redcliff Cllr Clayton Sundirayi Masiyatsva. The mayor passed away today the 24th of January after a short illness
The news of his passing has saddened many, including Tererai Obey Sithole, who expressed his condolences and referred to Mayor Masiyatsva as a “Brother.” Gweru Mayor Cllr Martin Chivhoko described the late mayor’s death as a significant loss. Kwekwe Mayor Cllr Albert Zinhanga described him as a highly dedicated councillor.
Mayor Masiyatsva was re-elected in September 2023 for another term as the head of the Redcliff Municipality.
