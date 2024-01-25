Redcliff Mayor Clayton Masiyatsva Collapses And Dies

The municipality of Redcliff released a statement notifying residents and stakeholders about the mayor’s untimely demise. Read the statement:

The municipality of Redcliff would like to notify its residents and stakeholders of the untimely passing away if His Worship the Mayor of Redcliff Cllr Clayton Sundirayi Masiyatsva. The mayor passed away today the 24th of January after a short illness

The news of his passing has saddened many, including Tererai Obey Sithole, who expressed his condolences and referred to Mayor Masiyatsva as a “Brother.” Gweru Mayor Cllr Martin Chivhoko described the late mayor’s death as a significant loss. Kwekwe Mayor Cllr Albert Zinhanga described him as a highly dedicated councillor.

Mayor Masiyatsva was re-elected in September 2023 for another term as the head of the Redcliff Municipality.

