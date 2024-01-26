CCC's "Interim Steering Committee" To Deliberate On Chamisa's Resignation

Our nine-member interim steering committee will meet as a matter of urgency tomorrow to discuss the announcement by former CCC president Nelson Chamisa and the way forward. Unfortunately, he quit this way telling people that he no longer has anything to do with the CCC without officially writing to us as the interim committee running the party. Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v We only saw his departure on social media and it’s all over the place. All the same, we can’t hold him to ransom to be our leader when he no longer wants to one, so we will meet to discuss the issue and the state of the party going forward. We have a constitution which we used before the general elections to field double candidates to protest impositions of party representatives in the polls. Our discussions will guide us on how we move forward without the former president, looking at the constitution and the roadmap towards a congress.

According to The NewsHawks, committee running the CCC has Dingilizwe Tshuma, former legislator for Entumbane-Njube constituency in Bulawayo as chair; Albert Mhlanga (former Pumula MP and deputy); Sengezo Tshabangu (secretary-general); Khaliphani Phugeni (information); Sikhululekile Moyo (interim chairperson for women); Nomvula Mguni (ex-proportional representation MP), Mbuso Siso (treasurer) and Benoni Ncube (youth).

This is the Committee which implemented the recalls and is recognised by the State as CCC’s structure.

The activities of the self-imposed committee led Chamisa to quit CCC saying the party has now been “hijacked, bastardised and contaminated” by impostors and fraudsters.

However, Siso told The NewsHawks that the committee is the legitimate structure running the party, especially now that Chamisa has left the party. He said they will work hard to take the party forward.

