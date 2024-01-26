Govt Says Chamisa's Resignation From CCC Is "A Not-event"

[Chamisa’s resignation] is a non-event, which is not surprising given that the CCC formation originates from various MDC formations riddled with infighting, internal contradictions, dictatorship, puppetry and leadership deficiency. The rantings and misleading empty statement is not based on law, but on imagination, lack of understanding of the legislation related to electoral laws, the role and mandate of observer missions and deficiency in the running and management of a political party. Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v Historically, opposition formations are in the habit of donating their leadership or partners to Government or ZANU PF, but after they make amends, they have never reverted to correct their misinformation to the constituencies. If you analyse most of the members of the structure-less opposition have been part of different formations and have along the way been donated in the media to Government or the ruling party in the past.

Chamisa won about 44% of the votes in last year’s presidential election which was condemned by the SADC Electoral Observer Mission (SEOM) and other international election observers as not free and fair.

The 45-year-old Christian pastor and lawyer’s move to quit CCC came after the State effectively handed over the party to Sengezo Tshabangu, an opposition activist who claims to be CCC interim secretary general.

Chamisa recently recalled Harare mayor Jacob Mafume, but his communication to the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works was ignored, yet the same Ministry does not hesitate to enforce Tshabangu’s letters to recall CCC councillors.

Chamisa was previously the leader of the MDC Alliance which he quit in 2022 after the State handed the party over to Thokozani Khupe through a controversial High Court ruling that was upheld by the Supreme Court in March 2020. He then announced the formation of CCC that same year.

