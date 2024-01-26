Minister Warns School Heads Against "Punishing" Learners Over Unpaid Fees
Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerayi Moyo has challenged schools to find innovative ways to ensure that parents pay school fees for learners instead of expelling students or withholding their public examination results.
Moyo made the remarks while addressing heads of schools in the Bulawayo Province at St Columbus High School during a tour of schools in the province.
He reiterated that contractual agreements regarding school fees are between schools and parents, not the learners themselves. Moyo said (via CITE):
Chasing away learners or withholding their results is unconstitutional. It violates a learner’s right to education. Their results must not be withheld either.
Imagine if a teacher were to call a learner to the front of the class and tell them that their fees is not paid, it would affect them.
Their parents and guardians are the ones who are supposed to be called and reminded that fees have not been paid. A learner will not pay for themselves.
The government will crack down on all those school authorities who are violating the law.
We are compiling names and there shall come a time when we will come to you and you shall face the consequences.
Schools must come up with innovative ways of making sure parents pay fees on time.
Over the years, school administrators have resorted to barring learners from attending lessons to force parents and guardians to pay schools.
Schools have also resorted to withholding ZIMSEC results from learners with school fee arrears, also to force parents to pay up.
On its part, the Government has been failing to pay Basic Education Assistance Module (BEAM) funds on time and this has negatively impacted the smooth running of schools.
