Minister Warns School Heads Against "Punishing" Learners Over Unpaid Fees

Chasing away learners or withholding their results is unconstitutional. It violates a learner’s right to education. Their results must not be withheld either.

Imagine if a teacher were to call a learner to the front of the class and tell them that their fees is not paid, it would affect them.

Their parents and guardians are the ones who are supposed to be called and reminded that fees have not been paid. A learner will not pay for themselves.

The government will crack down on all those school authorities who are violating the law.

We are compiling names and there shall come a time when we will come to you and you shall face the consequences.

Schools must come up with innovative ways of making sure parents pay fees on time.