Sex Worker And Boyfriend Rob Client Of Cash, Cell Phone

Lunga allegedly hooked up with Sibanda at Manor Hotel during a drinking spree and paid US$20 to secure her sex services for the night.

The pair then boarded a lift, described as a Honda Fit, to Sauerstown, Sibanda’s home.

However, Lunga was unaware that one of the passengers in the vehicle was Mkandla a boyfriend to Sibanda.

When they got to their bus stop, Mkandla disembarked from the vehicle together with Sibanda and Lunga but followed the two from a distance.

It is further alleged that Mkandla then attacked Lunga, strangling him and producing a knife while demanding cash and a cell phone.

Mkandla allegedly “searched the complainant, took his wallet and an Itel A70 cell phone before ordering him to go away”.

Lunga then made a police report leading to the arrest of the duo.

The value of the stolen property was US$110 and was recovered.

Sibanda and and Mkandla were granted US$100 bail each after appearing in court charged for robbery.

They are expected to appear before Bulawayo magistrate Maxwell Ncube on 06 February 2024 for trial.

Several incidents of sex workers robbing clients have been reported over the past few years.

In October 2022, five sex workers operating from Harare’s avenues area allegedly accused their client of messing their sheets and forced him to pay US$800 in damages.

The suspects, Aisha Marira, Manford Ngomo, Belinda Zuze, Rutendo Chivhuta and Natasha Moyo appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi charged for robbery.

Pindula News

