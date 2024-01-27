Prisca Mupfumira’s Defence Case Moved To February

Mambanje also indicated that the presiding regional magistrate Ngoni Nduna was not available, hence the postponement.

This comes as Barnabas Matongera, who was jointly charged with Mupfumira, was acquitted by Nduna at the close of the State case in March 2023.

Nduna said Matongera played no role in the decision towards the construction of the low-cost houses in Gweru.

Mupfumira and Matongera were charged with criminal abuse of office.

The magistrate ruled that Mupfumira should be put to her defence to explain how the construction firm, Drawcard Enterprises, that undertook the project, won the tender.

Mupfumira then approached the High Court, challenging Nduna’s ruling arguing that he erred in dismissing her application for discharge. The High Court, however, dismissed her application.

