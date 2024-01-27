Prisca Mupfumira’s Defence Case Moved To February
The defence case in the trial of ZANU PF Central Committee member and former Public Service Minister Prisca Mupfumira, who faces criminal abuse of office charges, is expected to finally start next month.
Mupfumira is accused of flouting National Social Security Authority (NSSA) tender processes and pressuring the Authority’s management to fast-track the construction of low-income houses in Gweru during her time as a cabinet minister.
The Herald reported that Mupfumira appeared in court this week before Harare regional magistrate Stanford Mambanje, who said the defence case will start on a continuous roll on 28 and 29 February.
Mambanje also indicated that the presiding regional magistrate Ngoni Nduna was not available, hence the postponement.
This comes as Barnabas Matongera, who was jointly charged with Mupfumira, was acquitted by Nduna at the close of the State case in March 2023.
Nduna said Matongera played no role in the decision towards the construction of the low-cost houses in Gweru.
Mupfumira and Matongera were charged with criminal abuse of office.
The magistrate ruled that Mupfumira should be put to her defence to explain how the construction firm, Drawcard Enterprises, that undertook the project, won the tender.
Mupfumira then approached the High Court, challenging Nduna’s ruling arguing that he erred in dismissing her application for discharge. The High Court, however, dismissed her application.
More: Pindula News