Southlea Park Service Station Robbed Of US$5 400 By 15 Masked Men
A fuel service station in Southlea Park, Harare was robbed of US$5 400 by a gang of 15 men in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the suspects, who were covering their faces to conceal their identity, attacked two fuel attendants who were on duty.
They then entered a shop where they attacked six occupants who were sleeping before blasting a safe and taking the cash. Police said:
Police in Southlea Park are investigating a case of robbery which occurred on 24/01/24 at around 0100 hours at a service station along Simon Mazorodze Road in which 15 unidentified male suspects who were wearing face masks attacked two fuel attendants who were on duty before entering a shop where they attacked six occupants who were sleeping. The suspects then blasted a safe and stole US$5 400.00 cash. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.
In another robbery case that occurred at an unnamed company in Avondale, Harare, four robbers armed with a pistol attacked a security guard who was on duty before gaining entry into the company’s offices where they broke three safes and ransacked them. Said the ZRP:
Police in Avondale are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a company along Churchill Road, Avondale, Harare on 23/01/24 in which four unknown male suspects who were putting on black face masks and gloves and armed with a pistol, attacked a security guard who was on duty.
The suspects gained entry into the company’s offices where they broke three safes and stole US$11 300.00 cash. The suspects locked the victim in one of the offices and they went away.
Countless individuals and companies have lost thousands of dollars to armed robbers in the past few months as people prefer to keep their hard-earned cash out of the banking system, thereby becoming a target for criminals.
