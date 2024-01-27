Southlea Park Service Station Robbed Of US$5 400 By 15 Masked Men

5 minutes ago Sat, 27 Jan 2024 07:10:43 GMT

A fuel service station in Southlea Park, Harare was robbed of US$5 400 by a gang of 15 men in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the suspects, who were covering their faces to conceal their identity, attacked two fuel attendants who were on duty.

They then entered a shop where they attacked six occupants who were sleeping before blasting a safe and taking the cash. Police said:

