Zimbabwean Citizens Urged To Rally Behind Job Sikhala

We emphasise that citizens should maintain peace and unity in the face of injustice and extreme provocation from the regime in Harare. Our position remains that Job Sikhala is innocent and must be released.

Job Sikhala has remained unshaken by the shameless persecution; he has demonstrated unmatched resolve and an undying passion to fight for a better Zimbabwe.

Citizens have been left wondering, had Job Sikhala been free? Would he have remained silent in the face of the rigged August 23 elections?

Would he have remained silent when Tapfumaneyi Masaya was brutally murdered in Mabvuku?

To citizens, Sikhala is a symbol of resistance against authoritarianism, this makes him a thorn in the side of the regime.

We are hopeful that Sikhala will be exonerated and will be reunited with his family. Sikhala’s freedom will mark a new era in the history of Zimbabwe.