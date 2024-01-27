Zimbabwean Citizens Urged To Rally Behind Job Sikhala
Zimbabweans have been urged to unite in calling for the unconditional release of former Zengeza West MP Job Sikhala who appeared in court on Wednesday.
Sikhala was found guilty of inciting public violence after spending more than 500 days in pre-trial detention following his arrest on 14 June 2022. He is now awaiting sentencing.
Job Sikhala Solidarity Movement co-ordinator Obert Masaraure implored all democracy campaigners to support the call for Sikhala’s release. Said Masaraure, as quoted by NewsDay:
We emphasise that citizens should maintain peace and unity in the face of injustice and extreme provocation from the regime in Harare. Our position remains that Job Sikhala is innocent and must be released.
Job Sikhala has remained unshaken by the shameless persecution; he has demonstrated unmatched resolve and an undying passion to fight for a better Zimbabwe.
Citizens have been left wondering, had Job Sikhala been free? Would he have remained silent in the face of the rigged August 23 elections?
Would he have remained silent when Tapfumaneyi Masaya was brutally murdered in Mabvuku?
To citizens, Sikhala is a symbol of resistance against authoritarianism, this makes him a thorn in the side of the regime.
We are hopeful that Sikhala will be exonerated and will be reunited with his family. Sikhala’s freedom will mark a new era in the history of Zimbabwe.
Sikhala was arrested while representing the family of the late Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Moreblessing Ali, who was murdered by Pius Mukandi, an alleged member from the Nyatsime area.
Mukandi, also known as Jamba, was on 20 December 2023 sentenced to 30 years imprisonment by High Court Judge Justice Esther Muremba for the murder of Ali on 24 May 2022.