Mob Justice: Man (34) Killed For "Stealing" Batteries In Ruwa

In another case, Police in Bindura are investigating a case of murder in which a yet-to-be-identified male adult was found lying dead with a stab wound on the chest near COTTCO Panning Site, Bindura.

The victim was wearing a blue jean trouser, an orange T-shirt, black short, grey cap, pink shoes and a wrist watch. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

Mob justice is common in Zimbabwe as members of the public vent their frustrations on suspected thieves.

In September 2023, a 45-year-old man, Hloniphani Ndlovu from Maphisa, Kezi in Matabeleland South Province was murdered by a mob of over 20 individuals for robbery.

It was alleged that Ndlovu, armed with a firearm, robbed a group of people. After the robbery, the victims teamed up and pursued Ndlovu.

Upon catching up with him, they subjected him to a severe assault. Subsequently, the suspects handed him over to local police in Maphisa.

Recognising the severity of his injuries, the authorities referred him to hospital.

Ndlovu succumbed to his injuries shortly after being admitted to the hospital.

More: Pindula News

