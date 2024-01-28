They Are Threatening To Take Away My Life - Chamisa

In 2018, they took away the MDC-T and gave it to another. Then, we formed the MDC Alliance.

In 2020, they took the MDC Alliance and gave it to another. They further took away our Headquarters, took away assets, finances… political party funding,

They recalled over 25 MDC Alliance MPs from Parliament to leave me naked. Then founded the CCC from nothing.

In 2023, they took the CCC and gave it to another, this time to their own invention and creation. All this in an attempt to degrade, demean defocus, weaken and destroy.

In 2024, as if that is not enough, now they are threatening to take away my life.

I have no regrets whatsoever!! Our cause is just – A better life for everyone. Dignity for everyone. Happiness for everyone. Freedom for everyone.