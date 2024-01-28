They Are Threatening To Take Away My Life - Chamisa
Former CCC leader Nelson Chamisa says State actors are threatening to take away his life after he walked away from the party he helped form in January 2022.
Chamisa, who has been in opposition politics for more than 20 years, accused the State of grabbing the MDC Alliance from his grasp and handing it over to Thokozani Khupe in 2020.
He said just two years after forming CCC, the State again seized the party through its proxy, Sengezo Tshabangu, and as if that was not enough, his life is now under threat. Wrote Chamisa on X:
In 2018, they took away the MDC-T and gave it to another. Then, we formed the MDC Alliance.
In 2020, they took the MDC Alliance and gave it to another. They further took away our Headquarters, took away assets, finances… political party funding,
They recalled over 25 MDC Alliance MPs from Parliament to leave me naked. Then founded the CCC from nothing.
In 2023, they took the CCC and gave it to another, this time to their own invention and creation. All this in an attempt to degrade, demean defocus, weaken and destroy.
In 2024, as if that is not enough, now they are threatening to take away my life.
I have no regrets whatsoever!! Our cause is just – A better life for everyone. Dignity for everyone. Happiness for everyone. Freedom for everyone.
Chamisa’s move to quit CCC came after the State effectively handed over the party to Sengezo Tshabangu, an opposition activist who claims to be CCC’s interim secretary general.
He recently recalled Harare mayor Jacob Mafume, but his communication to the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works was ignored, yet the same Ministry does not hesitate to enforce Tshabangu’s letters to recall CCC councillors.
Chamisa was previously the leader of the MDC Alliance which he quit in 2022 after the State handed the party over to Thokozani Khupe through a controversial High Court ruling that was upheld by the Supreme Court in March 2020. He then announced the formation of CCC that same year.
