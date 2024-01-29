Devastating Fire At Harare Shopping Mall Causes Massive Losses

People who not only worked in the shops but also lived in the mall watched helplessly as their homes were engulfed in flames. The fire brigade arrived to put out the fire, but unfortunately, most of the items on all floors were destroyed.

One woman, with tears in her eyes, expressed her pain and said she couldn’t find the words to describe what she was feeling. Her husband was still inside, trying to save a few things. She spoke to The Herald:

My husband is still inside, trying to save whatever little he can. But we have lost so much already. All we managed to salvage were a few beds, stoves, and blankets.

A nearby vendor named Annah Mubaiwa described the fire as a sudden and horrifying event. She said:

It all happened so fast. First, we heard the sound of breaking windows, then there was this huge flame. I can’t even describe how I felt at that moment.

Another person, Baba Anesu, suggested that goods worth millions of dollars might have been destroyed because the mall had recently been divided to accommodate more businesses.

The air in Harare smelled of smoke and ash, and the sound of sirens filled the streets. Despite being a Sunday, a large crowd gathered to witness the fire. Some were waiting for transportation, while others were passing the time. However, when a loud explosion, possibly from a gas stove, occurred, many people hurried to find cover.

Harare Mayor, Advocate Jacob Mafume, accompanied by fire officers, addressed the media at the site of the fire. He expressed his gratitude that no lives were lost in the fire incident. He also extended his appreciation to the fire department for their quick response to the scene. However, he acknowledged the unfortunate loss of furniture and other goods due to the fire. He said the local government authority was alerted about the fire through social media and phone calls.

Mayor Mafume took the opportunity to urge the public to prioritise safety measures, such as switching off electrical devices after use. He emphasised the need for a dedicated emergency hotline, similar to the 911 system, which the local government has been requesting from the government and the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ).

Additionally, Mayor Mafume expressed his gratitude to members of the public who assisted in combating the fire. He said their support was instrumental in minimising the damage caused by the incident.

