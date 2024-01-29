Nelson Chamisa Won't Form A New Political Party After Leaving CCC

First, if you read his statement carefully and of course know what is actually happening around him, Chamisa left his options open when he quit the CCC. He has several options, but certainly one of those — which is forming a new party — is out.

He is not going to form a new party. His concept is now different. It’s clear at some point he will create a new movement, not a party, with citizens at the centre of it, which functions through broad democratic mobilisation and activism processes rather formal structures or as a formal political institution.

He will formalise his informal approach to politics, which created tensions and divisions in CCC, away from conventional political organisation and institutionalisation. He believes that will be a better strategy and way forward.

Chamisa is contemplating working through a political movement which is not structured and institutionalised, to stay close to the “heartbeat of his constituencies and followers”.

Second, this means his new formation will operate like a social or political movement that has a leader without formal structures and institutionalisation, which is what he tried to do in the CCC by having a movement within a formal political party through the nebulous concept of ‘strategic ambiguity’.

They said Nelson Chamisa’s leadership style is a combination of autocratic, transactional, and servant approaches. Autocratic leaders make decisions without consulting others, holding all authority and responsibility. Transactional leadership involves short-term exchanges based on loyalty rather than competence. They say Chamisa also demonstrates elements of servant leadership, showing care for others. His charisma is seen as beneficial for a political movement.

Movement-based political formations often face challenges such as internal discord, infighting, and fragmentation. Chamisa will need to consider the lessons learned from previous experiences with political parties and movements to ensure the success and coherence of his new movement. While technology may help Chamisa maintain a connection with his constituencies, building a movement requires more than just technological tools. The type of organisation Chamisa will launch and its objectives will be crucial factors in determining its success.

