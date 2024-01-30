CCC MPs Barred From By-Elections File Supreme Court Appeal, Tshabangu Hasn't Opposed

5 minutes ago Tue, 30 Jan 2024 13:52:57 GMT

Members of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) who were barred from participating in the upcoming by-elections have filed an appeal at the Supreme Court. Sengezo Tshabangu, who is the disputed Secretary General of the party, has reportedly not opposed the appeal. Tshabangu recalled these members and went to court to block them from participating in the by-elections under the CCC banner. He argued that it was unreasonable for them to represent a party that had recalled them because they were no longer its members.

Some of the appellants mentioned in the appeal are Amos Chibaya, Gift Siziba, Abel Nyakarombo, Tomson Magaluwa, Bornface Tagwirei, Roger Chikonye, Musingashari Musingashari, Sophia Rudo Gwasira, Cloud Nengomasha, Simon Mapuvire, Alice Kundlande, Loyce Tigiri, Ninion Varandeni, Dyke Mukumbi, Lovemore Maiko, Kudakwashe John, Kumirai Rutsvava, Ian Muteto Makone, Simon Machisvo, Jerita Mutingwende, Samuel Gwenzi, and Innocent Kuziva Haparari, along with the Citizens Coalition for Change itself.

They cited the Citizens Coalition for Change as the first respondent and Sengezo Tshabangu as the second respondent.

Feedback