CCC MPs Barred From By-Elections File Supreme Court Appeal, Tshabangu Hasn't Opposed
Members of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) who were barred from participating in the upcoming by-elections have filed an appeal at the Supreme Court. Sengezo Tshabangu, who is the disputed Secretary General of the party, has reportedly not opposed the appeal. Tshabangu recalled these members and went to court to block them from participating in the by-elections under the CCC banner. He argued that it was unreasonable for them to represent a party that had recalled them because they were no longer its members.
Some of the appellants mentioned in the appeal are Amos Chibaya, Gift Siziba, Abel Nyakarombo, Tomson Magaluwa, Bornface Tagwirei, Roger Chikonye, Musingashari Musingashari, Sophia Rudo Gwasira, Cloud Nengomasha, Simon Mapuvire, Alice Kundlande, Loyce Tigiri, Ninion Varandeni, Dyke Mukumbi, Lovemore Maiko, Kudakwashe John, Kumirai Rutsvava, Ian Muteto Makone, Simon Machisvo, Jerita Mutingwende, Samuel Gwenzi, and Innocent Kuziva Haparari, along with the Citizens Coalition for Change itself.
They cited the Citizens Coalition for Change as the first respondent and Sengezo Tshabangu as the second respondent.
If Tshabangu does not oppose the appeal, the Supreme Court may grant a default judgment in favour of the appellants, allowing them to contest the by-elections under the CCC party. Some observers believe that Tshabangu won’t oppose the appeal to keep the MPs under CCC, as that is better than letting them follow Nelson Chamisa, who resigned from CCC on January 24, 2024. Several elected MPs resigned after Chamisa’s resignation, claiming that the CCC party had been infiltrated and taken over by the ruling ZANU PF and its affiliates within the CCC. Some MPs are waiting to see what Chamisa plans to do, while others are consulting with their constituents.
There have been previous claims by opposition members that the courts are biased and would rule in favour of Tshabangu. However, some believe that the courts will rule in favour of the appellants this time to leave Chamisa without influential followers. They argue that the ZANU PF government is not afraid of CCC but is afraid of Chamisa, so isolating him would weaken him.
Meanwhile, Promise Mkwananzi, who wrote to Parliament claiming to be the acting party president, hinted at bringing Chamisa back to the party.