CCC Plans Legal Action Over Office Repainting From Yellow To Blue

7 minutes ago Tue, 30 Jan 2024 15:13:38 GMT

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) is planning to take legal action against individuals they believe are responsible for painting their party offices in Bulawayo blue. The offices were originally yellow, which is the official colour of the CCC. However, the Bulawayo offices were repainted and there is a portrait of Nelson Chamisa who resigned from the party last week.

There have been rumours that Chamisa intends to form a new party called Democratic Alternative Zimbabwe (DAZ) with sky blue as its colour. Chamisa left the main opposition party, CCC, exactly two years after its formation, alleging that it had been infiltrated and hijacked by the ruling ZANU PF party and its allies within the CCC.

Sengezo Tshabangu, the disputed interim secretary general of the CCC, stated that they consider these actions to be criminal and indicative of the individuals surrounding Chamisa. He told the Chronicle:

