Job Sikhala To Be Sentenced Today For Inciting Public Violence During Moreblessing Ali's Funeral

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe has said that Job Sikhala, who used to be a Member of Parliament for Zengeza West, will be sentenced today. He was found guilty on 24th January 2024 for inciting violence that happened during the funeral of slain Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Moreblessing Ali in June 2022. Read the statement:

Job Sikhala and Godfrey Karakadzayi Sithole who were convicted on the 24th of January 2024 on charges of inciting public violence will appear tomorrow (30 January 2024) at the Harare Magistrates Court for sentencing.

The State proved that on the 12th of June 2022 Job Sikhala posted a video on various social media platforms encouraging members of the public to engage in acts of violence in order to seek revenge for the death of Moreblessing Ali who was murdered in Nyatsime, Beatrice. The two accused persons went on to provide transport to ferry members of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) political party from Chitungwiza and Epworth to Nyatsime where they engaged in acts of violence. The accused persons drove around Nyatsime persuading members of the public to take part in these acts of violence. As a result of the accused persons’ actions members of CCC went to Chibhanguza Shopping Centre in Nyatsime and assaulted members of public and known supporters of the ZANU PF political party as well as vandalizing shops and beerhalls. The CCC members also went and terrorized residents around the Nyatsime area destroying houses and damaging several vehicles in the process.

