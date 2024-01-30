Mkwananzi Informs Parliament He's The Acting President Of CCC, Hints At Bringing Chamisa Back

Promise Mkwananzi

National Spokesperson & A/President

As the acting president, Mkwananzi has outlined his plans for the party. Firstly, he intends to address the recalls that were initiated by the disputed interim secretary general, Sengezo Tshabangu, targeting CCC Members of Parliament and councillors. He said:

In the coming days, we are going to fight for the following items: 1. That the recall letter submitted by the party to the ministry of local government, public works and national housing on Monday the 15th of January 2023 be expedited and effected. 2. That our candidates for the 3rd of February 2023 by-elections who are about to be unlawfully barred from participating be allowed to contest in line with the laws of Zimbabwe. It is a paradox that purported opposition leaders are at the forefront of barring fellow opposition leaders from contesting. 3. That all our Proportional Representatives in senate, parliament and council who were unlawfully recalled be retained as they had been selected by our leader and President Advocate Nelson Chamisa after the 23rd of August 2023 disputed elections. 4. That Hon Job Sikhala be immediately and unconditionally released from prison and compensated for the wrongful arrest and illegal detention.

Mkwananzi expressed his admiration and loyalty to Nelson Chamisa, hinting at the possibility of bringing him back to the CCC. He compared Chamisa to a father who is chased away from home by crooks. He said the only option for his sons is to arm themselves and fight the bandits to bring back the exiled father. He said:

Chamisa is not just my leader, he is also my mentor. Kana ukasvika kumusha nhubu dzadzinga Baba pamusha unonhonga tsvimbo wodzoza Baba pamusha.

Chamisa resigned from the CCC on 24 January 2024, claiming that the party had been infiltrated and hijacked by the ruling ZANU PF and its allies within the CCC. It is speculated that Chamisa may now establish a social or political movement that differs from a traditional political party. His departure worsened the leadership crisis in CCC which had started shortly before the August 23, 2023 harmonised elections.

The CCC party was established in January 2022 and has been led by interim leaders. The party announced that a permanent leadership would be elected at an upcoming congress, but the date for this event is yet to be announced. Before the 2023 elections, the party’s leader, Chamisa, dissolved the party’s structures, allegedly to prevent infiltration. He retained his own position as president, but this decision caused disagreements among other party leaders, leading to divisions within the party.

