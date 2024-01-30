Two Robbery Suspects Shot After Attempting To Escape From Police During Arrest
Two men who were wanted for robbery and murder were arrested on January 27, 2024, after another robbery in Kadoma, Zimbabwe. The suspects attacked the victims and stole their cell phones and cash. They tried to escape but were shot in the legs by the police. They are now in the hospital receiving treatment. In a statement seen by Pindula News, police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the suspects were also wanted for other crimes, including murder, robbery, and malicious property damage. Read the statement:
ARREST OF TWO ROBBERY SUSPECTS AND SHOOTOUT INCIDENT AT MARTIN SPUR, KADOMA
The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Talent Mutandwa (29) and Enock Maseko (35) in connection with a case of robbery which occurred on 27th January 2024 in Rondor, Chakari, Chegutu in which the suspects who were wearing balaclavas and armed with machetes and Colombian knives, attacked two victims before stealing cell phones and unknown amount of cash.
On 27th January 2024, detectives from CID Chegutu acted on received information and arrested Enock Maseko who was aboard a silver Toyota Runx. The suspect’s arrest led to the recovery of a pistol, an okapi knife, a balaclava and machete.Feedback
Enock Maseko led the detectives to Ingezi, Kadoma where Talent Mutandwa, was subsequently arrested. Talent Mutandwa’s arrest led to the recovery of a firearm and a dagger.
The suspects led the detectives to Martin Spur, Kadoma where they claimed to have hidden weapons used to commit robbery cases. The detectives shot the two suspects on the legs after they tried to escape during indications. The suspects are currently admitted at a hospital in Chegutu where they are receiving treatment. Investigations by the Police have revealed that the suspects are on warrant of arrest which was issued by Chegutu Magistrates Court on 16th January 2024 after they defaulted bail conditions on a murder case.
The Police has also established that the suspects are clearing cases of murder, robbery, malicious damage to property and attempted murder which occurred on 13th January 2024 at Pfupajena Stadium, Chegutu.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that there is no going back in the fight against robbery cases. Any form of confrontation clashes with Police crack teams will be met with appropriate response.
