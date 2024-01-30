Two Robbery Suspects Shot After Attempting To Escape From Police During Arrest

Enock Maseko led the detectives to Ingezi, Kadoma where Talent Mutandwa, was subsequently arrested. Talent Mutandwa’s arrest led to the recovery of a firearm and a dagger.

The suspects led the detectives to Martin Spur, Kadoma where they claimed to have hidden weapons used to commit robbery cases. The detectives shot the two suspects on the legs after they tried to escape during indications. The suspects are currently admitted at a hospital in Chegutu where they are receiving treatment. Investigations by the Police have revealed that the suspects are on warrant of arrest which was issued by Chegutu Magistrates Court on 16th January 2024 after they defaulted bail conditions on a murder case.

The Police has also established that the suspects are clearing cases of murder, robbery, malicious damage to property and attempted murder which occurred on 13th January 2024 at Pfupajena Stadium, Chegutu.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that there is no going back in the fight against robbery cases. Any form of confrontation clashes with Police crack teams will be met with appropriate response.

