Job Sikhala Expresses Willingness To Sacrifice Himself For Democracy And The People Of Zimbabwe
Job Sikhala, a senior member of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) in Zimbabwe, has expressed his willingness to sacrifice for the sake of democracy and the well-being of the Zimbabwean people. He made these remarks on social media after being released from prison, where he had been detained since June 2022.
Sikhala was on 24 January 2024 found guilty of inciting public violence during the funeral wake of slain CCC activist Moreblessing Ali. Although he was sentenced to two years in prison, the sentence was suspended after Magistrate Tafadzwa Miti considered the time he had already spent in pre-trial detention. In a statement seen by Pindula News, Sikhala thanked his supporters and vowed to continue fighting for the love of his country and its people. The former Zengeza West Member of Parliament said:
Dear Zimbabweans and Worldwide Friends.
For nearly 2 years, I suffered in my oppressors’ prison. You prayed 4 me 2 be released from the jaws of my tormentors. You made loud clamours for my release as you know that I was innocent. Yu stood with my family. I am crying as I am typing this message. Your love strengthened me throughout. I deeply understand the pain and agony we shared together during the time of my unmitigated oppression, but let me reassure all of you that:
I am prepared to pay any price for the love of my country.
I am prepared to pay any price for the love of the people of Zimbabwe.
I am prepared to pay any price in defence of democracy, freedom, and the happiness of our people.
To all Zimbabweans in the country and the diaspora, I thank you.
Let me thank all progressive organisations, in politics, in the media, civic society, churches, the working people, student bodies, professionals, and Members of Parliament both domestically and internationally for ceaselessly condemning the tyrannical persecution perpetrated upon me by my enemies.
Let me also thank members of the diplomatic Corp from world democracies and Africa whose solidarity was priceless. I also want to thank world governments who remained alert to what was transpiring on my persecution. To the Free Job Sikhala Solidarity Movement, you were the missing link in Zimbabwe’s political equation. To my lawyers, words alone are insufficient to express my gratitude. To Mai Sikhala and family, thank you very much for your love. With all my love, May the Almighty God bless all of you.
