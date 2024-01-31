Job Sikhala Expresses Willingness To Sacrifice Himself For Democracy And The People Of Zimbabwe

For nearly 2 years, I suffered in my oppressors’ prison. You prayed 4 me 2 be released from the jaws of my tormentors. You made loud clamours for my release as you know that I was innocent. Yu stood with my family. I am crying as I am typing this message. Your love strengthened me throughout. I deeply understand the pain and agony we shared together during the time of my unmitigated oppression, but let me reassure all of you that:

I am prepared to pay any price for the love of my country.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

I am prepared to pay any price for the love of the people of Zimbabwe.

I am prepared to pay any price in defence of democracy, freedom, and the happiness of our people.

To all Zimbabweans in the country and the diaspora, I thank you.

Let me thank all progressive organisations, in politics, in the media, civic society, churches, the working people, student bodies, professionals, and Members of Parliament both domestically and internationally for ceaselessly condemning the tyrannical persecution perpetrated upon me by my enemies.

Let me also thank members of the diplomatic Corp from world democracies and Africa whose solidarity was priceless. I also want to thank world governments who remained alert to what was transpiring on my persecution. To the Free Job Sikhala Solidarity Movement, you were the missing link in Zimbabwe’s political equation. To my lawyers, words alone are insufficient to express my gratitude. To Mai Sikhala and family, thank you very much for your love. With all my love, May the Almighty God bless all of you.

Tags

Leave a Comment