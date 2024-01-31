Tshabangu Negotiated With The State For Job Sikhala's Release

Tshabangu expressed his disappointment that the CCC, despite publicly advocating for Sikhala’s release, was not actively working towards it. He stated that he would personally meet with government officials, including the Minister of Justice and the Secretary General of the ruling party, ZANU PF, to discuss Sikhala’s case. Tshabangu also sought support from the Southern African Development Community (SADC), a regional organization, and informed them of their engagement with ZANU PF for Sikhala’s release.

According to Tshabangu, legal avenues to secure Sikhala’s release had proven ineffective. He argued that Sikhala’s situation was different from that of a common criminal because he was considered a political prisoner, drawing parallels with Nelson Mandela’s imprisonment during the apartheid era in South Africa. He added that Tendai Biti’s release in 2008 when he was arrested for treason was also negotiated.

Tshabangu accused associates of Nelson Chamisa, the former leader of the CCC, of hindering Sikhala’s release. He claimed that individuals with criminal backgrounds influenced Chamisa to avoid pursuing a political solution for Sikhala’s freedom.

Job Sikhala, who had been in pre-trial detention since June 2022 on charges of inciting public violence, was ultimately released on January 30, 2024, after Magistrate Tafadzwa Miti handed him a suspended 2-year jail term.

