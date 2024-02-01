Armed Robbers Snatch US$42 000 From Company Situated In Workington, Harare

7 minutes ago Thu, 01 Feb 2024 14:01:03 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating an armed robbery incident that occurred at a company along Honeyover Road, Workington, Harare on 31 January 2024, where US$42 000.00 cash was stolen.

In a statement, Police said six unknown suspects who were armed, and wearing face masks, attacked a security guard manning the premises before ransacking the company offices.

The suspects went away with S$42 000.00 cash, Apple Macbook Pro Laptop, a black jacket, 02 Samsung laptops, 02 iPhones and a wallet.

