Armed Robbers Snatch US$42 000 From Company Situated In Workington, Harare
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating an armed robbery incident that occurred at a company along Honeyover Road, Workington, Harare on 31 January 2024, where US$42 000.00 cash was stolen.
In a statement, Police said six unknown suspects who were armed, and wearing face masks, attacked a security guard manning the premises before ransacking the company offices.
The suspects went away with S$42 000.00 cash, Apple Macbook Pro Laptop, a black jacket, 02 Samsung laptops, 02 iPhones and a wallet.
They loaded their loot into the victim’s Honda Fit vehicle which was later found dumped along Nyashanu Road in Kambuzuma. ZRP said:
Police have appealed for anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects to report at any nearest Police Station.
