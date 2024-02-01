Pindula|Search Pindula
Bolt Launches Services In Zimbabwe

6 minutes agoThu, 01 Feb 2024 06:51:55 GMT
Bolt Launches Services In Zimbabwe

Bolt, an Estonian e-taxi company with operations across Europe and Africa, has announced the pilot of its ride-hailing services in Harare, Zimbabwe this Thursday, 01 February, with more than 300 drivers ready to start accepting hire services.

Bolt will not receive any commission from drivers for a minimum of six months. Techcabal

Zimbabwe will be the third country for Bolt in Southern Africa, following its recent pilot in Zambia and successful operations in South Africa.

Africa Tech reported Laurent Koerge, Head of Expansion at Bolt, as saying the company’s push into Zimbabwe underscores its commitment to advancing mobility in the region. Said Koerge:

We are excited to be piloting our services in Zimbabwe. Our goal is not only to offer our drivers higher revenues per hire but also to ensure a high demand due to competitive prices.

Accordingly, our commission is significantly lower than that of our competitors. As a result, our drivers earn more and the service fees are attractive.

We have been committed to profitability and fairness towards our drivers from the very beginning because we firmly believe that happy drivers lead to happy customers.

Bolt is a free mobile application that connects drivers and customers. It allows customers to conveniently request a driver to pick them up wherever they are and take them where they want to go.

