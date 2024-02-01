Bolt Launches Services In Zimbabwe

6 minutes ago Thu, 01 Feb 2024 06:51:55 GMT

Bolt, an Estonian e-taxi company with operations across Europe and Africa, has announced the pilot of its ride-hailing services in Harare, Zimbabwe this Thursday, 01 February, with more than 300 drivers ready to start accepting hire services.

Bolt will not receive any commission from drivers for a minimum of six months. Techcabal

Zimbabwe will be the third country for Bolt in Southern Africa, following its recent pilot in Zambia and successful operations in South Africa.

Feedback