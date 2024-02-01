CCC Spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi Is Working With CIO, Alleges Chin'ono

The opposition is meant to be docile and allow the regime to get on with its work, then they will let it do opposition work after 2027.

Let him come here and deny it if I am lying! It is either you know what is happening and you support it, or you know nothing in which case you must shut up!

You want to waste people’s time thinking that they are supporting a viable opposition when it is captured!

Let him come and deny it here, let him come and say that Hopewell is lying!

Mkwananzi, who said he was travelling from his grandmother’s funeral in Zhombe, promised to respond to Chin’ono’s allegations. He posted on X:

Still travelling from Zhombe. When settled, I’ll come to Hopuwero and those shameless sellouts who are trying to divert attention from themselves by sending Hopewell to write these lies about me President Chamisa and other genuine champions of the CCC.

Mkwananzi, a former MDC youth leader and founder of the Tajamuka/Sesjikile Movement, was appointed CCC spokesperson by then-party leader Nelson Chamisa just before the August 2023 general elections.

He took over from former Mt Pleasant MP, Fadzayi Mahere under unclear circumstances, and critics say he is not as effective as his predecessor.

