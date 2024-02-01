Deputy Minister Tongai Mnangagwa Assaulted
Deputy Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry Tongai Mafidi Mnangagwa was allegedly assaulted by a suspected drug dealer following a misunderstanding over parking space in Harare on Tuesday, 30 January.
According to a police report seen by Pindula News, Mnangagwa and his aides had parked their convoy outside an apartment block Trude Mansions at the corner of Sixth Street and Fife Avenue in Harare’s Avenues area when the altercation occurred. Reads the police report:
On 30 January 2024 around 2215 hours, the complainant parked his convoy of motor vehicles outside 61 Trud
Mansions, corner 6th Street and Fife Avenue, Harare, where he was attending a birthday party.Feedback
After the party, complainant proceeded to where he had parked his vehicles and was intercepted by the accused
person who was complaining that his convoy was blocking his parked motor vehicles.
Accused person charged towards complainant and manhandled him and assaulted him with open hands. The aide’s camp intervened and the accused person went on to assault one of the aides with open hands once on the
face.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
Police said upon realizing that he was dealing with a deputy minister, the accused person, Antony Mwedziwendira, fled from the scene and left his vehicles. Says the report:
A report was made at ZRP Fife Avenue. Scene was attended, motor vehicles were towed to ZRP Milton Park.
CID Drugs was advised after suspicion that the accused person might be dealing with drugs. Searches were
conducted on the four vehicles belonging to the accused person.
Various drugs were recovered from the searched vehicles…, some of the boots were not searched because they were locked…. Complainant sustained no visible injuries.
Two passports, one of them in the name of Mwedziwendira were found.
The report said the drugs found in the vehicles were: 3x 100mls bronclear cough syrup, a green lunchbox with 30 pentral-50 pills, sildenafil tablets, 8 cobra 120 tablets, 13 black cobra 150, 7 black cobra 200 tablets, 9 sex force 100mg sildenafil citrate tablets, 4 oto tablets, 1 satchet of viamax power sex coffee, 1 satchet of super power capsules passion energy, 1 satchet of manking table, 1 satchet of bang bang strong man capsule, 1 satchet of AX 47 super capsules, 4 bottles x100mls bronclear cough syrup in a brown 20l plastic container, and 2 satchets of dagga.
More: Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals