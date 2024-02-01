Deputy Minister Tongai Mnangagwa Assaulted

After the party, complainant proceeded to where he had parked his vehicles and was intercepted by the accused

person who was complaining that his convoy was blocking his parked motor vehicles.

Accused person charged towards complainant and manhandled him and assaulted him with open hands. The aide’s camp intervened and the accused person went on to assault one of the aides with open hands once on the

face.

Police said upon realizing that he was dealing with a deputy minister, the accused person, Antony Mwedziwendira, fled from the scene and left his vehicles. Says the report:

A report was made at ZRP Fife Avenue. Scene was attended, motor vehicles were towed to ZRP Milton Park. CID Drugs was advised after suspicion that the accused person might be dealing with drugs. Searches were

conducted on the four vehicles belonging to the accused person. Various drugs were recovered from the searched vehicles…, some of the boots were not searched because they were locked…. Complainant sustained no visible injuries.

Two passports, one of them in the name of Mwedziwendira were found.

The report said the drugs found in the vehicles were: 3x 100mls bronclear cough syrup, a green lunchbox with 30 pentral-50 pills, sildenafil tablets, 8 cobra 120 tablets, 13 black cobra 150, 7 black cobra 200 tablets, 9 sex force 100mg sildenafil citrate tablets, 4 oto tablets, 1 satchet of viamax power sex coffee, 1 satchet of super power capsules passion energy, 1 satchet of manking table, 1 satchet of bang bang strong man capsule, 1 satchet of AX 47 super capsules, 4 bottles x100mls bronclear cough syrup in a brown 20l plastic container, and 2 satchets of dagga.

