FAZ In Mass Deployments Ahead Of 03 February By-elections

Kudakwashe Mavula Munsaka, the FAZ president, confirmed the mass deployments to the NewsHub. He said:

Our organisation prioritises ZANU PF campaigns and each time the party is going into an election, we go on the ground to work. This has happened with regard to the coming Saturday by-elections. Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v At present, our volunteers (agents) are focusing on campaigning and we are yet to decide as to whether they should be party agents.

A reported 5 000 FAZ agents were deployed throughout the country to clandestinely gather voter data and collect intelligence that was transmitted to the CIO ahead of the August 2023 general elections.

Just before polls opened on 23 August 2023, FAZ distributed fliers meant to mislead voters that the opposition had disengaged from the polls but the campaign was largely ignored.

FAZ agents also established “exit poll” booths and tables within and outside polling stations.

This was condemned by observer missions as well as the opposition who said the move was a strategy meant to intimidate voters.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment