Foreigners To Pay U$5 000 For Zimbabwean Permanent Residence

The fees are pegged in US dollars or equivalent at the prevailing interbank rate.

Statutory Instrument 7 of 2024, cited as Births and Deaths Registration (Fees) (Amendment) Regulations 2024 (No.17) contains new fees for birth and death records.

It stipulates that the issuance of an initial birth certificate for persons six years or younger will remain free of charge while for those above six, it will be US$5 with an initial death certificate pegged at US$2.

A certified copy of any entry of birth or death certificate will cost US$5, while an extract from an entry relating to a birth or death or a certificate not provided for elsewhere will both cost US$2 respectively.

Altering a name in the register and correcting an error will cost US$5 while correcting an error originating from the Registrar-General’s Department will be free of charge.

Changing a name by notarial deed or by the RG will cost US$50 and US$5.

Authentication and re-registration (for legitimacy purposes) will both cost US$20. An urgent birth or death certificate will cost US$10, while an external birth certificate will cost US$15.

An initial non-citizen birth certificate and its duplicate will cost US$10 and US$25 respectively.

According to SI 8 of 2024, cited as the Citizenship (Amendment) Regulations, 2024 (No.23), searching a set of records will now attract a US$10 charge while making a photocopy of any document or page will be US10 cents.

Issuance of a Temporary Travel Document will strictly be US$40 cash and there will be no other acceptable form of payment.

A certificate for confirmation of citizenship and a certificate of registration of citizenship by descent for both minors and adults will be US$50 each.

A certificate of renunciation of Zimbabwean citizenship will be US$200 while restoration of citizenship by descent will be US$50 while other than by descent, the cost will be US$1 000.

Initial registration as a citizen, of a foreign person who is applying based on permanent residence for both adults and minors, will strictly be US$5 000.

