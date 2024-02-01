I Do Not Know Tshabangu, I Have Never Met Him - Sikhala

Furthermore, a day before his eventual release, Sikhala was pictured in court with Tshabangu’s lawyers Lewis Uriri and Nqobani Sithole.

However, Sikhala said he was later informed that Tshabangu’s lawyers attempted to talk to him. He said:

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

The truth of the matter is that I have never seen or known anyone called Sengezo Tshabangu. If we meet in the streets we might even pass each other. He might know me but I do not know him. I heard from colleagues that he joined the MDC-T in 2005 after the split and became the MDC-T Provincial Chairperson for Matabeleland North. I have never talked to him and I do not know his intentions. I would be interested in seeing him. I was told that during my court proceedings, his lawyers were there and attempted to talk to me as if they were part of those who came out in solidarity. I was later told and was shocked but then you can get solidarity from anywhere. You can call him, he might know me from the news but I do not know the guy.

Sikhala’s arrest in June 2022 resulted in him missing an opportunity to retain his Zengeza West Parliamentary seat in the 2023 August general elections.

Sikhala and another CCC activist Godfrey Karakadzayi Sithole were convicted on the 24th of January 2024 on charges of inciting public violence by Harare Magistrate Tafadzwa Miti.

Miti sentenced Sikhala to serve two years in prison, which she however wholly suspended on condition of good behaviour.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment