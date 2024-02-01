PhDs Not Required For Headmasters | Minister Backtracks On School Heads Qualification Remarks
The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Torerayi Moyo has backtracked on his remarks that school heads and teachers’ qualifications will be reviewed so that a PhD will be the minimum qualification for school heads and diploma holders will be deemed unqualified to teach in public schools.
Speaking to The Herald on Wednesday, 31 January, Moyo said his message was misinterpreted, adding that there were no new requirements on qualifications for school heads. He said:
I never said that for you to be a headmaster, you need to have a PhD. People misinterpreted the message that I gave to the headmasters.Feedback
We were in Bulawayo last week, and my message to teachers and headmasters was that they needed to upgrade their qualifications.
I told them that there was a time when holders of ZJC and O’ Levels were teaching without teaching qualifications, and I motivated teachers and headmasters that they needed to upgrade their qualifications.
If they have diplomas, they can have a first degree; if they have a Master’s, they can have a PhD. That was the message.
Addressing heads of primary and secondary schools, district school inspectors and education officials at St Columbas High School in Bulawayo on Thursday last, Moyo said (via The Sunday News):
I want to encourage you to continuously upgrade yourselves, I started with a Diploma in Education but I had to continue aiming for the self-actualisation stage. I see youthful faces among you who were lucky to be promoted and are headmasters.
There will come a time when we will come up with a circular to say for you to become a headmaster of a high school you must have a PhD, and for you to become a teacher, teaching in our primary schools you must have a degree.
He also reminded school heads that there was a time when teachers of Grade One were holders of the Zimbabwe Junior Certificate and were later removed.
Ordinary Level certificate holders were allowed to teach early grades but they were later removed as well.
The Minister’s remarks stirred controversy on social media platforms, with some teachers worried they may soon find themselves unqualified to teach in public schools.
