"Ritual Murder" Victim (3) Body Found In Mavuradonha Mountain

9 minutes ago Thu, 01 Feb 2024 06:17:00 GMT

The body of a three-year-old girl suspected to have been murdered for ritual purposes was found dumped at the foot of Mavuradonha Mountain, Guruve, Mashonaland Central, a week after she went missing.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident which occurred in Mhokwe Village, Mushumbi.

He said the now-deceased Caroline Makubhwakwa was reported missing on 17 January this year, only for her body to be found a week later with some body parts missing. Said Asst Comm Nyathi:

