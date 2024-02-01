"Ritual Murder" Victim (3) Body Found In Mavuradonha Mountain
The body of a three-year-old girl suspected to have been murdered for ritual purposes was found dumped at the foot of Mavuradonha Mountain, Guruve, Mashonaland Central, a week after she went missing.
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident which occurred in Mhokwe Village, Mushumbi.
He said the now-deceased Caroline Makubhwakwa was reported missing on 17 January this year, only for her body to be found a week later with some body parts missing. Said Asst Comm Nyathi:
ZRP confirms a sad incident in which Caroline Makubhwakwa, a three years old female juvenile was found lying dead with some body parts missing in a gulley at the foot of Mavuradonha Mountain, Guruve on 25/01/24.
The victim had been reported missing on 17/01/24 after she had left her grandmother to play under a nearby tree in Mhokwe Village, Mushumbi.
Ritual murders are not uncommon in Zimbabwe, with one of the most high-profile cases being the murder of Tapiwa Makore Jr by his uncle and namesake in 2020.
Tapiwa Makore Sr and his herdsman Tafadzwa Shamba were recently sentenced to death by High Court judge Munamato Mutevedzi for the murder of the 7-year-old boy.
The murderers allegedly killed Tapiwa to use his head to boost a cabbage business.
More: Pindula News