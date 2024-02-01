Sikhala Is Ungrateful, We Supported His Family During His Incarceration - Ostallos

6 minutes ago Thu, 01 Feb 2024 12:29:35 GMT

CCC deputy spokesperson Gift “Ostallos” Siziva has suggested that former Zengeza West MP, Job Sikhala, is ungrateful after he said the opposition party abandoned him during his incarceration at Chikurubu Maximum Security Prison for nearly 600 days.

Sikhala was freed on Tuesday, 30 February, after spending nearly 600 days of pre-trial detention for inciting public violence in Nyatsime in 2022.

Speaking to SABC News at his home in Chitungwiza, hours after his release, Sikhala said that only his family and close associates pushed for his freedom during his incarceration. He said:

