30 Schools Record Zero Percent Pass Rate At O-Level In Manicaland

In Mutasa District, Ngarure, Marara and Mt Jenya Secondary recorded no passes.

Five schools in Mutare District — Gwese, Zvavanhu, Gonon’ono, Bemhiwa and Mt Tsatse Secondary Schools had no single candidate who passed at O-Level.

In Buhera, three schools, Changamire Secondary, a satellite of Betera High; Chimbudzi Secondary, a satellite of Chiurwi High and Ndongwe, a satellite of Madzivire High recorded a zero per cent pass rate.

Chimanimani District had two schools — Gudyanga and Mukombiwani with zero per cent.

In Chipinge District, two schools — Muumbe and Mahenye Secondary Schools had no passes.

He said the bottom five performing schools in Nyanga District include Samatinha and Bende Secondary Schools which had zero percent pass rate.

The other schools were Munga River Adventist Secondary (4.8 per cent), Fombe Secondary (6.3 per cent) and Ruwangwe Secondary (6.38 per cent).

Speaking to The Manica Post, Zimbabwe Rural Teachers Union chairman, Martin Chaburumunda said several factors contribute to learners struggling in the school system.

He identified inadequate resources and funding for schools, large class sizes, lack of individualised attention for learners, outdated teaching methods, limited access to support services for learners with special needs, and socio-economic disparities as among the factors negatively impacting learners’ performances.

Chaburumunda added that issues such as bullying, mental health challenges, and lack of engagement with the curriculum can also affect learners’ performances.

More: Pindula News

