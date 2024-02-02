China Pledges Continued Support For Zimbabwe's Education Sector
China’s ambassador to Zimbabwe, Zhou Ding, has pledged his country’s continued support to the country’s education sector.
Speaking at the China-Zimbabwe Friendship High School, during the Chinese New Year celebrations in Hatcliffe, Harare this week, Zhou said China and Zimbabwe’s relations date back to to the pre-colonial era. He said (via NewsDay):
The relations between China and Zimbabwe can be traced back to ancient times. Porcelain and other precious artefacts unearthed from the Great Zimbabwe evidenced that, there were friendly exchanges between the two countries hundreds of years ago.Feedback
China firmly supports Zimbabwe’s educational sector. The Chinese government has so far donated to several schools and universities in the country including Chinhoyi University of Technology, Zimbabwe-China Friendship School in Bindura, Lupane Primary School, Warren Park D Primary School and China-Zimbabwe Friendship High School.
Education is vital to personal growth and social development. Under President Mnangagwa’s mantra of leaving no one and no place behind, the country has made huge progress in developing its educational sector.
China has played a significant role in the development of public infrastructure in Zimbabwe in recent years.
The Asian economic giant played a part in the construction of the National Sports Stadium, Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, Hwange Thermal Power Station Units 7 and 8, Parliament of Zimbabwe in Mt Hampden, and the National Pharmaceutical Warehouse.
